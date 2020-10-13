To the editor:
The work of an Osseo School Board member is never business as usual. Board Members need to consider the perspectives of all stakeholders who support the institution of education, while ensuring that the central focus and mission of the district always remains to “inspire and prepare all students to achieve their dreams; contribute to community; and engage in a lifetime of learning.” In my two years on the Osseo School Board, I have observed Board Chair Mike Ostaffe work diligently to ensure decisions are in service to our scholars, equipping them with the education and skills necessary for the world they live in today and will work in when they graduate. He has been a champion of growing our career and technical education readiness programs and has held a high standard of accountability for educational investments and results.
Beyond this, Chair Ostaffe displays an incredible personal commitment to our district. You may have run into Mike at a coffee shop, at a turkey bingo night, at a city meeting, or at his everyday errands and observed him make an ask for our district. He proactively engages our community everywhere he goes and unabashedly asks for stakeholder support for our scholars. He has personally secured support from local businesses and community partners by simply sharing about our programs and needs and asking for engagement. From a donated tire repair station for the Osseo Auto Program, to industry expert mentors, to the dome at Park Center; these initiatives and resources are just a few examples of his personal engagement for the benefit of our scholars. I believe Chair Ostaffe’s professional and personal commitment to our district and community is an irreplaceable asset. Please join me in voting for Mike Ostaffe for the Osseo School Board.
Tanya Simons
Brooklyn Park
Editor’s note: Tanya Simons is vice chair of the Osseo Area School Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.