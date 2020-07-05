To the Editor:
Who is Lisa Jacobson? I read somewhere that life becomes more exciting when others can smile because of you. As I write about Lisa Jacobson I am smiling, because she is the reason I believe in the goodness of people in Brooklyn Park.
As far as I know, Lisa does not live life for herself, but for the community. Her deeds to this community for the past many years have already given her a legacy that can never be forgotten. Lisa is a fountain; her success is for the betterment of other people as she will go out of her way to inspire others to do what will make them better. For the best five years I have witnessed and become a beneficiary of Lisa’s good deeds in Brooklyn Park, from helping immigrants solve problems in a peaceful way with city administrators, working to secure funding for programs like the food shelf, housing and youth programs, domestic violence and so on.
There is an African proverb that says “when you live to improve lives, your life will improve automatically.” I pray and hope it will be the same case for Lisa Jacobson. Thank you very much, Lisa, for who you are and what you do. God be with you. I ask that you support her in her re-election to the Brooklyn Park City Council in the East District.
Keafon Lainjo
Champlin
Editor’s note: Keafon Lainjo is founder and president of Wanlainjo, a Brooklyn Park-based organization helping immigrants, primarily African immigrants.
