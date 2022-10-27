To the editor:
As a former long-term resident and previous Planning Commissioner of Brooklyn Park, here is why I support Nichole Klonowski for the Brooklyn Park Central District City Council seat.
For nearly twenty years, Nichole ran programs in service to those with disabilities and mental health challenges. That is where she learned the invaluable skills of listening, compromise and how to see the world from a different perspective. These skills will help unite Brooklyn Park.
I met Nichole in another stage of her career, where she translated her people skills into inventive problem solving and business insights. Nichole earned her bachelor’s degree in design management, focusing on combining creative skills with practical business acumen. Her hands-on approach to facing challenges head-on is what has made her a respected leader throughout her career.
This hard-working mindset is what Brooklyn Park needs to move forward.
In addition to raising two strong daughters and helping to raise three beautiful and spirited granddaughters, Nichole has been a longtime advocate for women and has served as a mentor for many women in the professional world throughout her career.
Nichole is often organizing social events to bring a diverse group of people together, facilitating meaningful business connections and support.
Being a mother and grandmother, she understands the importance of public safety and will focus on improving this aspect of the community. Nichole’s experiences strengthened her passion for serving people and her community.
She is currently a volunteer for the Brooklyn Park Planning Commission, serving as vice chair.
She also serves as an election judge, a nonprofit board member, and a dedicated member of numerous committees where she works to support women, DEI initiatives and professional growth.
Nichole Klonowski is what Brooklyn Park needs – an advocate for diversity and inclusion, a wife, a mom, a grandmother, and a woman with proven dedication to meeting the needs of her community with creativity and practicality.
Election Day is on November 8th. Vote for my friend and proven community champion, Nichole Klonowski.
Miranda Walker
Minneapolis
