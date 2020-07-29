To the editor:
As a 42-year resident of Brooklyn Park, I would encourage residents of the East District to vote for incumbent Lisa Jacobson during the primary election on Aug. 11 and the general election on Nov. 3..
Lisa is committed to the residents and the betterment of the city. In addition to being a member of the City Council, she has been involved a variety of community organizations and activities over many years. I had the opportunity to serve with her on the Public Safety Communications Committee and the Brooklyn Park Foundation. As a member, she regularly asked relevant questions and demonstrated leadership.
She is committed, and takes seriously her responsibilities, as a council member. In this regard, during her four-year tenure she has missed very few meetings and has regularly represented the city at numerous meetings and public events, often every day of the week.
An important trait of Lisa is her ability to listen to constituent concerns and work with staff and other council members to achieve relevant, cost effective results. This was demonstrated with her leadership in advocating for the installation of much needed traffic control lights at 93rd and Noble Parkway this year and evaluating speed limits and improving pedestrian safety on 93rd Avenue.
Lisa Jacobson is a skilled, proven leader worthy of your vote in the 2020 primary and general elections.
Don Davis
Brooklyn Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.