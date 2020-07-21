To the editor:
I am writing in support of Lisa Jacobson and her re-election to the Brooklyn Park City Council. I have worked with Lisa on many issues that directly impact the city she serves. Lisa is a natural born leader who is completely involved in the community. She is a solution seeker who is actively engaged with constituents and their needs. No voice goes unheard. She has the experience, commitment and drive needed to keep Brooklyn Park leading. I am honored to call her friend.
Vote Lisa Jacobson, Brooklyn Park deserves the best.
John Hoffman
Champlin
Editor’s note: John Hoffman represents parts of Brooklyn Park, Champlin and Coon Rapids in the Minnesota Senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.