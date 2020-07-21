To the editor:

I am writing in support of Lisa Jacobson and her re-election to the Brooklyn Park City Council. I have worked with Lisa on many issues that directly impact the city she serves. Lisa is a natural born leader who is completely involved in the community. She is a solution seeker who is actively engaged with constituents and their needs. No voice goes unheard. She has the experience, commitment and drive needed to keep Brooklyn Park leading. I am honored to call her friend.

Vote Lisa Jacobson, Brooklyn Park deserves the best.

John Hoffman

Champlin

Editor’s note: John Hoffman represents parts of Brooklyn Park, Champlin and Coon Rapids in the Minnesota Senate.

