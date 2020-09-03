To the editor:
The West African Family & Community leadership is glad to have someone like Lisa Jacobson as a council member and also someone who supports our community work.
The establishment of West African Family program in the Brooklyns was one of Lisa’s true accomplishments. The program, formerly called Center for Families, was with the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches, where Lisa worked as Vice President. Most of the clients did not live in North Minneapolis where it was located, so the need for a new location came up. Finding a place to bring the program where most of our clients live was a big challenge. Through the leadership of Lisa and our president, the program found a place at its current location.
Lisa continues to support this program she helped to create in various ways. She helps look and find funds that match the program needs and structures and also volunteers at the food shelf when she’s not working.
The West African Family & Community Services really appreciates her good work in the community and wishes her a very successful campaign as she runs again for seat in Brooklyn Park as a council member in the East District.
Edmund Ocansey
Champlin
