To the editor:
Hello fellow neighbors of Brooklyn Park – Lisa Jacobson is the correct choice for Mayor of Brooklyn Park!
She has served on a variety of committees and commissions over the past several decades.
Lisa Jacobson is now serving her second term as one of the two East City Council Members of Brooklyn Park.
She has the values, knowledge, and commitment to continue making Brooklyn Park a better place to live and work.
She demonstrates these attributes on a consistent basis over the decades in all the roles that she undertakes.
In addition, she has the leadership and management skills that empower people to achieve, grow, and better themselves.
Brooklyn Park and its residents will be a stronger community with her in the Mayor seat.
Gordy Aune Jr.
Brooklyn Park
