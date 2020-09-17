To the editor:
I write to support Tamara Grady for Osseo School Board (4-year seat). I know Tamara personally and believe she would be an excellent voice. As a parent of children within the district, and someone who has personally experienced significant bullying growing up, I understand the importance of her advocacy to make the schools a safe space for everyone to learn.
When I was in junior high, down in Illinois, mine and my best friend’s lives were nightmarish. There was an undercurrent at the school that “men should be men,” so two males in music didn’t fit, and for us that meant constant physical assaults. Many of the teachers and administrators lacked the interest in responding, or were completely inept. Some bought into the same stereotype, some didn’t understand how straight allies could also be subject to bullying, and some didn’t care. I had a stockier build, so I got picked on less, but my friend wasn’t so lucky. It wasn’t until he came forward with suicidal ideation that the bullying got proper intervention from the administration.
I wouldn’t wish the ineptness of my old district in biased based bullying on any district, much less the district I send my kids to. Issues of race, and anti-LGBT, based bullying have gotten brought to this School Board’s attention numerous times, and a majority of the board met the issue with handwringing, then moving on to the next item on the agenda. This is unacceptable, and why the board needs Tamara.
Tamara seeks to bring a focus to the board of a safe education for all students. This comes from her experiences handling bullying against her own children. She understands that all children deserve a safe educational environment that they can actually learn, and not be scared to be at school. She will not give up on the issue, and she will not let a majority of the board do so as well.
Tamara Grady has my support for Osseo School Board (and I volunteer for her campaign), and I hope she has yours as will.
Mike Vogel
Brooklyn Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.