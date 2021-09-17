To the Editor:

Regarding the Editorial Board’s Sept. 2 editorial “What to do about the annual federal deficit and long-term debt?” here are some suggestions.

1. Vote for legislators who will vote for term-limits for both houses of Congress. This might encourage more responsible spending.

2. Require our legislators to explain and read all 76 pages in the proposed budget of $6 trillion.

3. Research who benefits from all this spending. What companies are in the portfolios of the president, the cabinet, the legislators, their staffs, family, friends, associate and higher-paid government employees (an idea from a radio caller).

4. Require accountability for every dollar spent.

5. You suggested that we ask our legislators “to share their views on this alarming, but by no means new, challenge, and offer concrete solutions for the future.” Also, act in a bi-partisan way regarding the national debt. My suggestion is that the Sun Post reporters interview Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Rep. Ilhan Omar with these questions as you would probably get a more in-depth answer than individual citizens.

It’s definitely time for term limits on the U.S. Congress.

