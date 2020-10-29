To the Editor:
On Aug. 19, a beautiful late summer day, I and two other residents had the privilege to judge New Hope’s annual RAVE awards. These awards are given out for excellence in residential improvements or maintenance for properties in the city of New Hope.
We had 21 properties to judge. In this year of COVID, we were only able to visit four interior remodeling projects virtually. We visited the other 17 exterior and landscaping improvement projects. Early on this day, it was apparent that this was going to be difficult to judge both because of the quantity of entrants, but also the quality of projects was very high.
What also was apparent was none of the divisiveness prevalent today, pitting neighbor against neighbor. Instead, there was a true sense of community as we went from home to home. We likely visited homes of republicans, democrats, independents, singles/couples/partners, and a variety of ethnicities and income levels. It was obvious there was a sense of place and pride in their homes. At a few residences, a modest sense of competitiveness with a neighbor came out, but then a glowing admonition that their neighbor had also done an admirable job.
This sense of community was best expressed by the residents of Broadway Village in northeast New Hope. We were specifically tasked to visit three residences and we walked by many others that could have been nominated. It truly showed these neighbors take pride in their modest piece of New Hope and care for it well.
If you have an opportunity you can view the awarded projects on the city of New Hope website (newhopemn.gov.) Go to the City Council’s Sept. 28 meeting (archived) and about 9 minutes into that recording Jeff Alger, community development specialist, gives a presentation of the awarded projects.
All nominees could have been given awards but what a genuine sense of pride the nominees showed for their home, street, neighborhood and city of New Hope.
Now that is something to RAVE about!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.