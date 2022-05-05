I agree with Kim Holmes, whose recent letter states that “safe learning and working environments [should] be a basic right of all students and staff within District 281” and, indeed, all public schools and districts.
However, discipline issues such as those enumerated by Ms. Holmes are not unique to District 281 – nor is there one solution or program that will make all the difference. I appreciate the efforts of those who have advocated for Sandy Hook Promise programs.
Robbinsdale staff have met with Sandy Hook Promise staff on three occasions, and we are exploring their curricular options and resources. Similar programs are already in place in our schools, including Gaggle Speak Up, a confidential student tip line monitored by licensed staff 24/7/365. Other anti-bullying, anti-violence efforts now in our schools include Second Step in K-8 schools, Building Assets, Reducing Risks (BARR) in high schools, Safe and Civil Schools, restorative practices, and trauma responsiveness.
Our district has 24 social workers, 18 school psychologists, a small army of education assistants, and six contracted School Resource Officers from local police departments. Despite our programs and personnel, incidents still take place that worry everyone: students, parents, staff and administrators, and the seven communities we serve.
An atmosphere of continuous anger and blame does not help. Even as the pandemic seems to ebb, the world is still filled with rage and fear – and grief, uncertainty, and loss. Students who regularly experience these emotions outside of school are liable to bring them into the classrooms.
Robbinsdale Area Schools will continue to adopt or change programming, add staff to work with students on behavior, and regularly review our discipline policies. We will also continue to resist suspension for a variety of reasons, including the clear evidence that more severe suspensions have greater negative effects (National Education Association, 2021).
Ms. Holmes calls troubles in our District 281 schools an “ugly truth.” I believe an uglier truth is the widespread and open incivility that permeates day-to-day interactions across American life, including our schools, with no end in sight.
David Engstrom is the superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools.
