To the Editor:
In 1968 was I drafted into the Army for the Vietnam war. That day will forever stand out in my mind, like my wedding day and the birth of my daughter. I reported to the old Minneapolis Federal Building on Washington Avenue, in this long hallway were about 35 to 40 other guys. At about 10 a.m., a sergeant escorted us into a room with a podium and the American flag and other armed forces flags behind it.
A captain looked all of us in the eye and said, “you are about to take an oath that all soldiers before you have taken. This is not an oath that is taken only for your time in the Army, it is an oath that you will carry with you for the rest of your lives.”
I had no idea what he meant at the time. We raised our right hand and he began, “I, [my name], do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” Our new mayor, and two of our state congressional members recently took a similar oath to their city and state constitutions, along with our U.S. Constitution, when sworn into office.
Thomas Jefferson said “eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.” I grew up reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, I don’t know if that is still required in schools today. If it isn’t, it should be made mandatory along with the oath to our U.S. constitution. Saying the oath, and living it, is a small price for the freedom we enjoy. We are a nation of immigrants and all new immigrants take that oath to become citizens. Our Constitution is not a given, it must be protected constantly and we need to never forget that. Jan. 6 is a reminder that some in this country have forgotten that. A lie is not an excuse to try and eliminate what our forefathers gave us. GOD BLESS AMERICA.
