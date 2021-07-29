To the editor:

Our great city of Brooklyn Park has the opportunity to unite together as citizens and say “no” to the divisiveness of party politics on August 10th. In keeping with tradition, our city’s mayor should not be endorsed by any party.

Having a non-partisan mayor who speaks for all citizens is critical in this time of deeply divided politics. We do not need a mayor who only speaks for half of its citizens. A party-endorsed mayor will be the mouthpiece for a political party, and will make decisions to advance their career in that party. Their opinions about policy are already formed, and may not be open to non-partisan thought.

A political party cannot unite us, despite all their slogans and desired policies. Only we can unite ourselves as citizens. Brooklyn Park’s desire of being united will join the ranks of other US communities of being divided. Let’s take charge of our city, and just say no to party politics on August 10th!

Cheryl Stephani

Brooklyn Park

