We most happily speak on behalf of Council Member Wynfred Russell, a mayoral candidate for the City of Brooklyn Park.
My family and I are longtime acquaintances, both professionally and personally, of Wynfred. In many ways, we share similar trial and success histories in negotiating the stressors of achievement brought about by living among racially and culturally diverse communities, sometimes more receptive than others. Let me offer three key characteristics to consider that are among his strong suits in being able to find that “fitting process”:
I. Personableness: On a very familial level, my family is African American of Black and White ancestry. Coming up from North Carolina in 2007, we found the shift to northern Minnesota not an easy situation to accommodate. One of the first persons that reached out to us was Mr. Russell. Suffice it to say he welcomed us into his network in Brooklyn Park, and that openness of embracement continues today. This personable attitude of inclusion is a hallmark we see throughout Wynfred’s interactions with others.
II. Reasonableness: On more professional and administrative matters, we have seen how Mr. Russell has been instrumental in cultivating countless collaborative relationships among community-level professionals and their networks. His organization, ACER, includes access by many disparate constituency groups. I have witnessed how he has facilitated everyone’s growth in voice.
III. Preparedness: In looking toward the future of Brooklyn Park, Mr. Russell is an active and forward-thinking professional as his platforms undergird his focus: on the public’s safety, its cost of living driven by affordable housing, along with the issues of public health. These are cornerstones for any thriving municipality to sustain its “diversity” growth. I am sure his enterprising initiatives will not only advance, but inspire remedial measures across public policy, business, education, and other sectors throughout Brooklyn Park.
Please join me in endorsing Council Member Wynfred Russell to become Brooklyn Park’s next mayor.
Alvin Killough
Crookston
Editor’s note: Alvin Killough is a former associate professor at the University of Minnesota - Crookston. Currently, he is the CEO of Diversity2, a human resources consulting firm.
