To the Editor:
Gillian Rosenquist is not a ONE ISSUE council member. Gillian listens and then follows through. When I called Gillian to say that the Metro Transit had a new initiative that could benefit Golden Valley, she said “I’m on it,” and began making phone calls. If I call her about a tenant protection issue, she listens, both as a Golden Valley Council member, a lawyer, a resident of Golden Valley and (of course) as a sports mom. How to find the best solution for the people of Golden Valley? That is always her goal.
Gillian showed exceptional leadership helping in the work to create a new police commission. She, with a task force of police officers, volunteers (coming from many different points of view) and city staff had many hard debates. The goal was to keep the quality of work done by our police force while moving it into the current era. An era when people are looking at “top of the mind” issues regarding police actions in responding to a wide variety of situations. I think the city is to be commended on the outcome of this process.
Gillian has also worked with the city task force investigating development of a new downtown in a fiscally responsible manner. It is a long term, twenty-year project aimed at making the Golden Valley downtown a “go to” destination that serves our population and also brings in people from neighboring communities. In my experience, Gillian is an important person to have as our representative on the Golden Valley City Council.
