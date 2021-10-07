To the Editor:

In the Golden Valley City Council election in November, I will be voting for incumbent Gillian Rosenquist. In work on affordable housing, our advocacy team has found Rosenquist responsive, willing to meet with us and learn about the issue, and then act. Golden Valley has made real progress in addressing the needs of renters and moderate-income homeowners in the city.

Rosenquist seeks ways to make Golden Valley safe and welcoming for all, with a moderate approach that builds bridges and strategic partnerships. She has been instrumental in establishing norms on the council that ensure civility and respect even amidst difficult conversations.

For leadership that is well-informed, reality-driven and courageous, please vote for Gillian Rosenquist on Nov. 2.

