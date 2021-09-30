To the Editor:
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, I’ll be voting to re-elect Gillian Rosenquist to the Golden Valley City Council. I hope you’ll join me.
I am impressed with how Rosenquist has created partnerships with schools and other government entities to advance projects like bus rapid transit on Highway 55 and safety in Wirth Park. She works to connect with residents in a variety of ways including social media, surveys, and interactive community engagement sessions.
Rosenquist is active in civic life including attending and presenting to our Golden Valley Rotary Club, the Golden Valley Historical Society, and the League of Women Voters. Rosenquist is a bridge builder, thoughtfully listening to community members to move our city forward. I believe she has earned re-election with the good work she’s done over the past four years.
I hope you agree that one of your valuable votes this election season will be well spent on Gillian Rosenquist for Golden Valley City Council.
