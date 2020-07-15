To the Editor:
I read the most recent Sun Post article about the school district audit. I am disappointed and angry that once again people involved in a private Facebook group, Concerned About Robbinsdale Area School District, are the ones being highlighted in this discussion.
Their audit petition named publicly our Black superintendent and several Black women leaders. All three of the people quoted regarding their concerns are part of the group, which continues to engage in dangerous rhetoric about Black and Brown district leaders. There are members who have in the past been involved in aggressive tactics to block levy referendums in 281 (see, https://www.apmreports.org/episode/2019/08/29/paul-dorr-tactics-to-defeat-school-referendums), an effort deeply rooted in anti-Blackness. Some have used the group as a platform to advocate voting against future referendums. They block anyone, me included, who raises concerns about racism, and insist that race has played no part in their efforts.
Please use your platform to set an example in your reporting on this story, as well as the very real, very significant race-based inequities in education funding, pathways to teaching, and other systems rooted in white supremacy. To start, find some BIPOC stakeholders in the district who are willing to explain why they signed the petition, or why they were asked to but didn’t. If you can’t find any, don’t include comments implying that it is a racially inclusive group.
We all carry in very different ways the burden of our history. Saying something isn’t racist doesn’t make it so. We also have the opportunity to be anti-racist...to name and challenge it in ourselves and our shared spaces. We owe it to our District 281 students and families and to George Floyd, Philando Castile, Jamar Clark and so many other fellow Minnesotans who no longer have a chance to speak for themselves because of white people’s reactions to the melanin in their skin.
