We need to return RAS to its prior strengths for ALL students, teachers and staff with the support of parents/taxpayers of the district, through the three candidates above!
We need to return RAS to its prior strengths for ALL students, teachers and staff with the support of parents/taxpayers of the district, through the three candidates above!
What are some of the possible solutions to the continuing financial, busing, safety and mental health problems, unsatisfactory educational results and continued loss of resident students and staff?
Not extending existing tax levies or extending/raising existing/new levies, or maybe parts of each?
Are there possibly other partial solutions? See their voter sites!
The existing board (including Sant and Brooks Green) contributed in part or whole to some of the uncontrolled costs that drove substantial operating losses ($20 million plus) from 2016 school year through 2019 and continuing underneath today’s financials, which were increased by re-opening two schools (Sandburg and Pilgrim Lane), adding one (FAIR-Crystal) and adding a $1 million dollar/year lease for space in Crystal Shopping Center, in spite of declining resident enrollment!
‘The Inconvenient Truth’ – Possibly?
We had relatively good years (1990s to early 2010s) after the divisive issues of closing Robbinsdale High years ago and other schools thereafter. Financial and enrollment losses could force one or more schools to be in question again.
The desired “magnet schools” which were two (now four) have incoming open enrollment students in them (13 to 20%) which reduces the availability for resident students and in some cases may get benefits that our other 80% resident students in the regular schools don’t get.
Remember non-resident parents of outside students don’t pay our excess tax levy, and aren’t liable for our large bonded debt that reopened these schools. Which schools are to be viewed as good schools: some or all?
Board Chair Bassett said recently that they need to soon address the “cliff” coming within two years when pandemic federal funds ($30 million-plus) expire in 2024.
I ask, what are the options YOU WANT or NOT?
One is to vote out existing board members that caused this in whole or in part!
