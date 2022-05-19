I am writing in response to “Letters to the Editor ~ School safety issues are not unique to District 281” published May 5.
The writer Mr. Engstrom, Superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools, called out a community member’s concern about school safety within the district. What was not evident from Mr. Engstrom’s letter was that families show up to “speak their truth” at monthly school board meetings that he attends.
As a community member, I read his response in interest and found an issue with the following:
Firstly, “GaggleSpeakUP.” What is it? The district website, per its Discover newsletter dated March 15 referred to the “Gaggle tool called Speak Up began on Wednesday March 9th.” It was not easy to find! Also, shouldn’t the reporting email go to a non-Robbinsdale address, especially if anonymity is to be guaranteed?
Mr. Engstrom mentions there are six school resource officers in buildings, yet neglected to mention how the district removed an SRO from a middle school.
The “small army of educational assistants” that Mr. Engstrom referred to are individuals working without a contract, whom I think are among the lowest paid, yet overworked staff in the district.
Mr. Engstrom acknowledged that “incidents still take place” but has he shown up in schools to reassure staff that he has their back?
Mr. Engstrom DID NOT comment if district has any process or procedures to respond to student behaviors. Mr. Engstrom, pointed out “students who regularly experience these emotions outside of school are liable to bring them into the classroom,” so what is Mr. Engstrom providing to students to “break from these factors’’ provide them a refuge to learn? What about the students who come to school to escape the turmoil from unsettled non-school life, only to encounter more within the classroom? “Process and procedures” do not need to be punitive responses, but supportive measures, look to patterns, find solutions, redirect for different outcomes.
Now is the time listen to the concerns of parents and community members, not point fingers. Mr. Engstrom, district issues need to be recognized and acknowledged, so solutions can be found together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.