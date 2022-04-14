I am writing in response to your piece published in the 3/31/22 paper, titled “Robbinsdale Schools tweaks bus strategy for 2022-2023.”
Reading the article, I found that there were a lot of holes and missed perspectives relating to why there is a bus issue within ISD 281.
Having attended MANY Robbinsdale School Board listening sessions, I heard countless stories from Durham drivers about the work environment they had to endure. Countless families spoke of the unreliable service. At School Board business meetings Director Jeff Connell would continually tell those in attendance that they were on track to fulfill the driver need and yet they seemed to always fall short.
Getting to the point of the “opt-out” form before winter break: The district spokesperson was quoted saying “utilizing busing on an as-needed basis will reduce vehicles in service, mileage, maintenance, fuel costs, and the system’s carbon footprint.” I find this an interesting statement to be made. Yes, maybe for Durham. However, they are transferring all these costs to the families who had to/have to drive their students to school, with the added inconvenience of working drop-offs/pick-ups into their schedule, with the additional community impact of traffic congestion around school neighborhoods.
Questions were not asked of the school community, why they might elect to not “opt-in:” could this be due to their experience with an unreliable service, late notice of no-show buses, some of which happen with little notice within the school day? Some families whose students got to school, sometimes don’t know if they will get a bus home.
Yes, neighboring districts have an “opt-in” for busing. This is nothing new. However, is it really for the benefit of the families of RAS. Or is Durham and the school district hoping that families will take on the responsibility of transporting their students themselves. If families do elect to drive, what about the lines that surround school entries, what about the increase in local carbon footprint due to increased personal vehicle traffic? Will the district continue to charge students to park? Where does school transportation responsibility start and end?
