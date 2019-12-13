To the editor:
Can you image a Minnesota representative standing on the border seeing illegal aliens freely cross into the U.S. and not say anything about stopping it!
Yet, he complains about their too many of them and so many children.
Then he has the gall to say he wants to “identify border issues” and to, yes, “start” talking about border security. Start! He calls this compromise and lambasts Republicans for not agreeing to illegal alien mass amnesties.
All this while standing on an open U.S. border. These are illegal aliens and should not have stepped foot on U.S. soil.
Rep. Phillips needed to say that. As his town hall positions make clear, he, along with almost all Democrats promotes the situation.
For example, NumbersUSA grades Congress on immigration, American jobs and the environment. Obviously, Rep. Dean Phillips’s grade is F-.
Moreover, the same failing grade is earned by (presidential candidate) Sen. Amy Klobuchar, as does Tina Smith, and also local Rep. Ilhan Omar, all F-.
At the town hall meeting Phillips needed to say they immediately need to pass legislation that:
• Takes whatever steps are necessary to prevent illegally crossing the border and prevent overstaying any visa.
• Limits immigration to no more than 200,000 per year all inclusive.
• Makes e-verify mandatory for all U.S. employers.
• Ends chain migration.
• Ends birthright citizenship.
• Ends catch-and-release of illegal aliens.
• Denies visas to nations that refuse to repatriate citizens.
• Require asylum seekers apply in their own country and applies only to the very few those who are genuinely in life threatening trouble, and agreeing it’s only a temporary status of no more than a few months.
Seems simple enough to me and practically everyone else. Why doesn’t Rep. Phillips get it?
Dell Erickson
Brooklyn Center
