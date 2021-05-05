To the editor:
I recently read an article in the Wall Street Journal comparing the effects of pulling out of Afghanistan War to the after effects of pulling out of Vietnam War. The Afghan Vets may likely have experiences similar to the Nam Vets. As a widow of a Vietnam Vet, I understand how the writers reached that opinion.
With Memorial Day soon here, I know that most people will be remembering WWII, Vietnam, and a bit of Korea. I write to raise consciousness about a very forgotten Veteran – Gulf War and Desert Storm Veterans. They gave life, limbs, PTSD, and now a generation or two of life after serving. Many have the same after effects of physical and mental health challenges as the Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghan Veterans. These Gulf Desert Storm Vets are now the forgotten Veterans.
I appeal to all of us to remember the Gulf War/Desert Storm Veterans as we honor and celebrate Memorial Day. They need all of us to speak up and out about being served and supported.
Joan Molenaar
Brooklyn Park
