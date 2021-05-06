To the Editor:
Like many Minnesotans, I have had a difficult year. It has been challenging to stay isolated at home, and not see friends or loved ones.
But thankfully, it won’t be like this for much longer. Because of our incredible pharmaceutical advancements, we now have multiple vaccinations against COVID-19. By building on known scientific methods, these companies were able to develop critical treatments in less than a year.
As a physician assistant student, I have been fortunate to receive the vaccine and I no longer live in fear. I can’t wait for life to return to normal. But our advancements in medical innovation cannot stop with these new COVID cures, we need biopharmaceutical companies to continue their work in developing treatments for all diseases.
It is crucial that our government officials continue supporting this industry. Our leaders, including Sen. Tina Smith, have to remember that without the efforts of pharmaceutical companies, we would be nowhere near the end of the pandemic.
Now is not the time to consider policies that risk endangering the development of treatments and cures, like price-setting legislation. Instead, we need to support research and development to protect Minnesotans – and all Americans. Otherwise, we risk not only harming the patients of today, but those for generations to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.