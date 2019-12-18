To the editor:

To reduce the high cost of health care, we need to reduce the amount of health insurance we have. We only need major medical health insurance. We need to pay for minor medical expenses ourselves. Doctors will lower their charges if they don’t have to wait for an insurance company to pay them.

The best way to start this process is to reduce public employee health insurance benefits to major medical health insurance only. Then, give each employee an increase in pay which they can use to pay for minor health expenses.

We have to do something soon to solve the high cost of health care. It takes a big group of people, like public employees, to increase competition and bring prices down.

Minnesota can be the leader. Start this process with our public employees and show our nation how to bring down the cost of health care.

Mary O’Connor

Brooklyn Center

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments