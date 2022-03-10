On Jan. 24, Robbinsdale Councilmember Tyler Kline was arrested for his second DUI. After driving the wrong way down Highway 100 and twice refusing to pull over for police, Mr. Kline had to be stopped by a pit maneuver. Mr. Kline damaged police vehicles and is charged with a felony for fleeing police. Thankfully, Mr. Kline was not hurt, nor was anyone else. He has entered treatment and I am glad he is seeking help. No one is perfect and impervious to mistakes.
Unfortunately, Mr. Kline’s pattern of behavior and the severity of his criminal charges are unprecedented for an elected official in Robbinsdale and have negatively impacted our community. He has broken any trust or reliability and can no longer effectively represent Ward 1 or Robbinsdale. His poor judgment is a distraction to the city council and impairs the ability for city staff and council to focus on city business. Ward 1 residents and the city at large deserves better representation.
Mr. Kline has refused to resign, which would allow him to focus on his personal life. We must demand accountability and hold elected officials to a higher standard. As a result, we will petition to recall Tyler Kline and host a new election in August. This will give Ward 1 residents an opportunity for their voice to be heard now, rather than wait three years for the next election. We need 654 signatures to initiate a new election and I hope that residents of Ward 1 will join me in restoring trust, responsibility and integrity to the Ward 1 council seat. All residents of Robbinsdale are negatively impacted by this and should call or e-mail the mayor and entire city council. Feel free to contact me to participate or ask questions.
Regan Murphy is a former mayor of Robbinsdale and resides in Ward 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.