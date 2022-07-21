Regarding the Blue Line Extension, it was heartening to watch the YouTube video of the Corridor Management Committee meeting on July 14 when the mayor of Robbinsdale had his grandstanding motion of returning to negotiations with BNSF shot down by the chairman.
Many of us are weary of his claim that the majority of people in Robbinsdale oppose the extension. I live in Robbinsdale and I don’t recall a vote on the matter.
His tactic is only too familiar. “(The) People” is a conveniently vague term for any imaginary group who conveniently share an imaginary opinion on any topic whether they exist or not. It’s rather like the old marketing nonsense, “scientists say,” or “three out of four doctors agree.” An implied consensus without data is nothing more than individual opinion.
If a referendum is in order then let’s have one, an informed one, a non-knee jerk emotional one. But that is on no one’s agenda I am aware of.
I agree that shoving a route down anyone’s throat without the chance to express their concerns is despicable. However, when it becomes job security for professional meeting attendees then it becomes a different sort of concern.
Two years? Really?
I continue to advocate for mass transit generally and light rail specifically. How expensive does gasoline need to become before light bulbs go on in ‘(The) people’s’ minds? I guess time will tell.
