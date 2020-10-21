To the Editor:
Election Day attention is focused on a national race, yet we ask you to join us in keeping our local New Hope community strong by re-electing Mayor Kathi Hemken.
Mayor Hemken has served us well for the past 12 years; prior to election to this role, she served for 11 years on the New Hope Planning Commission. “Service” is key to Kathi’s work on behalf of tax-paying residents. She is responsive to citizens and local businesses and has demonstrated thoughtful consideration such as weighing what to do with the former Shopko property – now HyVee, a major community employer and corporate partner for activities such as the New Hope Farmers Market. The market, itself, started when a citizen brought her idea to Kathi and the mayor helped to make it the staple we enjoy today.
New Hope’s has a new city center, with a new park, picnic areas, skateboard park, a modern and fully-accessible City Hall and Police Station, and a swimming pool with multi-generational activity options selected because of community input. These major improvements didn’t happen overnight; it was after months of listening to residents in multiple settings so we could bring our suggestions to Kathi and the city council. Kathi encourages residents to add their voices to determine the trajectory of our community.
Simply put, things are headed in the right direction for New Hope and we need to maintain Mayor Hemken’s steady and positive leadership. Kathi is inclusive; she encourages and welcomes open communication from residents and businesses. She has pride in New Hope, but is not prideful. City staff note how she spends time gaining from them observations and suggestions for strengthening operations. Kathi is a positive ambassador for New Hope, with strong working relationships with mayors of neighboring communities and county- and state-level elected officials. She works well with the school district and organizations such as the YMCA, Prism and local food shelves, serving and supporting citizens at all levels of need.
Let’s re-elect Mayor Hemken!
