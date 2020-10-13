To the Editor:
Nov. 3 is fast approaching, and it’s our time to speak up. It’s our time to choose who will serve on the Robbinsdale School Board. We’re hoping the readers of the Sun Post will join us in re-electing John Vento. Simply put, he is the best candidate in the field.
John understands that while there are many factors that can influence a child’s success, he also knows that education has the potential to be a powerful equalizer in a child life. Without a good education, opportunities lessen, talent goes undeveloped and unnoticed.
John is 100% committed to fairness at all levels. He’s candid – you may not like what he says – but he is not going to equivocate on an important message that needs to be directly given.
John knows and loves this district. He’s served it with humility and integrity over the last eight years and we hope he will be elected for another term because our board is stronger with John on it.
Jeanne and I have known John and his family for nearly 15 years. He is a neighbor and a friend. He is someone we have complete faith in to do the hard work and help move this district forward for every single child in 281.
Please vote with us for John Vento.
