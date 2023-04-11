If you are following the Robbinsdale Area Schools School Board meetings of late, you may have noticed that the recent (recorded) Business Meeting was scheduled to be 30 minutes in duration, followed by the (unrecorded) Work Session. The Business Meeting lasted close to two hours.
Your newly elected members are doing what the community asked, they are questioning and requesting EXTRA information before voting on issues that impact the district. School Board members need to repeatedly ask for the same (or more) information, as NOT ALL the information is provided. This delays resolution on important issues. It appears the current administration does not feel the need to bring its newest members up to speed on current issues/matters that started prior to their taking office.
An example of this maybe seen with respect to the April 4 Work Session agenda item #1, Bell Schedule Adjustment Proposal/Transportation Opt-in. The changes on paper may not appear much to some, depending on where your family/student is within the school system. However, 5-15 minutes can be huge if going in the wrong direction for district families. It appeared that many in the room did not know about this change prior to seeing it on the agenda. What was even more surprising to the Board Members was hearing that district staff were unaware that bell time changes were under consideration, until community members started to talk about it, having seen the agenda posted the previous Friday.
The outcome of the discussion was for district administration to put a pause on the changes until more information can be provided to the Board Members.
Go to rdale.org/discover/school-board and scroll to “Watch School Board Meeting Webcasts.” You can find the list of meeting dates and watch recorded meetings. The next LISTENING HOUR for YOUR input is Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m.
Don’t have something to share, please come to listen.
