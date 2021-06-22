To the editor:
I am unhappy with the current mayor and his lack of interest in the e-mails he receives. He does not take the time to reply to the issues I have been emailing him about.
I have been sending the same message to him for four weeks in row, with no response by phone or e-mail.
I am sharing my questions with the public, hoping that will make him take interest and reply in one way or another:
1: Why have you not filled all of the volunteer commissions in Brooklyn Center?
2: Why did you not sign the many approved items from council agendas? In March, Mayor Pro-tem Butler had to sign many documents in your place.
Myrna Kragness Kauth
Brooklyn Center
Editor’s note: Myrna Kragness Kauth was mayor of Brooklyn Center from 1995 to 2006.
