To the Editor:
A few weeks ago I wrote a letter to the editor encouraging the Metropolitan Council to reveal their plans for the Blue Line in “persuasive detail.” The March 18 article on their current thinking has little detail and no persuasion.
For over 10 years they have fed us poorly thought-out and vague answers that support only a fraction of riders in the communities the line was originally intended to serve. If you have to drive or bus miles to access the Bottineau Boulevard corridor, you might as well drive or bus all the way to your destination, an option most people would prefer.
The question is, as always, who benefits and who pays the costs but does not benefit from any new proposals coming down the pike. The Met Council chair, not reassuringly, calls this plan “very preliminary” and the engineering and design director says it is “not a final solution ... more something for the public to look at, something to point at.”
Well, I’m looking at it and I’m pointing at it and this one is a real turkey.
