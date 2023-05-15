I am a graduating high school senior at the School of Environmental Studies and a resident of Golden Valley. It is clear to me that it is past time to take action in the climate crisis, and understanding our impact is the first step to creating change for the better.
According to the Environment America Research & Policy Center, each of us throws out 4.9 pounds of waste every day, from old clothes to broken electronics to product packaging. In our take-make-waste economy, product life cycles are short, and production, consumption, and disposal happen at rapid rates and on massive scales. All together, these processes emit a whopping 42% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. On top of accelerating climate change, consumerism threatens vital ecosystem services, uses wasteful amounts of energy and water, and releases toxic substances into the environment.
Nevertheless, we as consumers have the power to take positive action through our buying and disposal choices. Reducing our overall consumption, buying secondhand, borrowing and lending, repurposing old items, and seeking out repair services are all fantastic ways to curb our environmental impacts and move toward a reuse economy. I believe it is important, in whatever ways we can, to take personal initiative and practice sustainable consumption.
I’m currently working on a service project that aims to make earth-friendly habits more accessible for Golden Valley residents. I created a website that puts together a list of local resources and events in the Minnesota reuse movement, and they are a great starting point for taking action. Among the resources is a “Conscious Consumer Map,” where you can find secondhand, lending, and repair businesses in and around Golden Valley. The website also features a survey that contributes to my research into multigenerational consumption habits – I would greatly appreciate any responses! I encourage our community to look into reuse and repair practices and create positive environmental change.
