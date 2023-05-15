letter_to_the_editor_generic.jpg

I am a graduating high school senior at the School of Environmental Studies and a resident of Golden Valley. It is clear to me that it is past time to take action in the climate crisis, and understanding our impact is the first step to creating change for the better.

According to the Environment America Research & Policy Center, each of us throws out 4.9 pounds of waste every day, from old clothes to broken electronics to product packaging. In our take-make-waste economy, product life cycles are short, and production, consumption, and disposal happen at rapid rates and on massive scales. All together, these processes emit a whopping 42% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. On top of accelerating climate change, consumerism threatens vital ecosystem services, uses wasteful amounts of energy and water, and releases toxic substances into the environment.

