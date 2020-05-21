To the Editor:
In the May 7 edition, Marshall Tanick, a guest columnist, wrote an article honoring the long legacy of State Rep. Carlson as well as individuals from Queen Elizabeth II to the Bible’s Adam. He ended his piece with this statement, “The Bible offers no hint as to how long [Eve] lived. Yet another example of another long-lasting legacy: misogyny.”
My question to Tanick and any reader is simple, what gentleman reveals/asks a woman her age? It looks like that tradition indeed has a long-lasting legacy, but it’s called chivalry, not misogyny.
Ken Fitzgerald
Robbinsdale
