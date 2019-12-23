To the Editor:

State Representative Lyndon Carlson, of MN District 45A, has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2020. I would like to thank Rep. Carlson for his years of service, but I also want to point out that his 47 years of service is very disturbing.

Rep. Carlson became a “professional politician.” He became exactly what our founders did not want. They wanted temporary, “citizen politicians” who would hold office for a limited period of time and then return to living a normal life.

As a young man I worked in a legislative environment. I quickly learned that working around people who wielded power and influence was intoxicating and addictive. That’s why I’m an advocate of term limits.

I would be just as critical of a member of my own party if they spent too much time in office. I hope they also heed my advice, just as I hope Senator Ann Rest decides it’s time to move on with her life. She’s held office for 35 years. If a politician won’t move on, then it’s time for term limits!

Brian Crane

New Hope

