The recent Sun Post article about Robbinsdale’s plan to purchase police surveillance drones did not mention any burning need or justification for spending money on them, only that the plan was moving forward with all due speed. Why do we need police drones? Is it mainly because these invasive toys will allow police to do a stakeout or a chase in total comfort with all the excitement of playing a video game in the basement? Will the drones be used to harass citizens exercising their First Amendment rights, as reportedly happened in New York?
We are not overrun with street crime here, and there are lots of cameras everywhere already. Police drones, which are often military surplus drones, can come with radar and infrared sensors, wifi crackers and fake “cell phone towers” to intercept the calls, web traffic and text messages of everyone in the area. While you sit in your backyard, they can read your magazine from a mile above you and you’ll never know it. Robbinsdale police need to take citizens’ privacy rights and the Fourth Amendment into account.
George Orwell warned us about the surveillance state in “1984” and we’ve seen it come to life in authoritarian regimes whenever they get the technical means to do it. We don’t need a surveillance state in Robbinsdale, but we seem to be gaining speed on that slippery slope. Will the next step be armed drones? What is to prevent that?
