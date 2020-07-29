To the Editor:
As we approach the Aug. 11 primary election, be aware that the early in-person voting you’ve counted on in the past may not be available this year.
Minnesota leads the U.S. in allowing 46 days of in-person voting before the election. However, cities in Hennepin County have options this year.
•Some cities are generously offering the full 46 days, including New Hope and Robbinsdale.
•Others, including Golden Valley, opted to offer only the minimum required by law, which is the week before Election Day.
•Still others, including Crystal, are offering no early in-person voting at all.
Be sure to check your city’s website or with your city clerk to find out what’s available for early in-person voting. Of course, anyone in Minnesota can vote by mail in the election – a sensible choice during the pandemic. Visit the Secretary of State’s website to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Time’s running short to request an absentee ballot for the primary, so don’t delay. Exercise your right to vote!
