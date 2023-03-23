I’d like to share something for everyone to think about.
We went through many weeks not having mail, not having a regular carrier (for many reasons) but now that we have a good and consistent mail carrier in the 40th and Zealand area, I would like to ask everyone to please show your appreciation for her by shoveling a path from house to house so that she can do her job safely.
It should have been done since the start of winter. No, it’s not fun nor sometimes easy, shoveling a path, but I feel that it’s a considerate thing to do for someone doing a tough job AND I like getting my mail now.
I spoke to her this week and she informed me that I was the only one of two houses that had shoveled a path in a six-block radius. That’s approximately 96 homes. She has fallen, and I know that if I was doing her job, I couldn’t handle it, trudging daily through two-plus feet of snow and ice build up.
Yes, the snow season is almost over but I am so glad that I’m getting mail every day now and will do anything in my power to make her job easier in hopes of keeping her on my route. I hope that you all do the same to help make her job easier and safer.
I also appreciate my neighbor for always snow blowing around the fire hydrants in case of emergency.
