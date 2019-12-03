To the Editor:

The family of Detective Kevin Hegyi, Hopkins Police Department, wants to thank all of the public safety departments and personnel for their outpouring of support, compassion and encouragement following Kevin’s death on Aug. 4, 2019. You may recall that he was the officer struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle in Rogers.

We want to include LEMA and Backing the Blue Line for all the loving care they showered us with throughout this tragedy.

The Hopkins Police Department went above and beyond anything we could have imagined, not only from the time of his death, but also, throughout the funeral preparation and the funeral itself. They continue to show support to our family to this day. We thank the Lord for each and every one of you.

We will forever be grateful for the service you provide for every community member each and every day.

Vicki Speers

Brooklyn Park

Vicki Speers is Kevin Hegyi’s sister.

