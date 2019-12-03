To the Editor:
The family of Detective Kevin Hegyi, Hopkins Police Department, wants to thank all of the public safety departments and personnel for their outpouring of support, compassion and encouragement following Kevin’s death on Aug. 4, 2019. You may recall that he was the officer struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle in Rogers.
We want to include LEMA and Backing the Blue Line for all the loving care they showered us with throughout this tragedy.
The Hopkins Police Department went above and beyond anything we could have imagined, not only from the time of his death, but also, throughout the funeral preparation and the funeral itself. They continue to show support to our family to this day. We thank the Lord for each and every one of you.
We will forever be grateful for the service you provide for every community member each and every day.
Vicki Speers
Brooklyn Park
Vicki Speers is Kevin Hegyi’s sister.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.