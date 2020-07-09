To the Editor:
The most blatant affront to all Minnesota citizens has been launched by Keith Ellison. After investing over a billion dollars in improvements at the Pine Bend site, oil companies have been hit by a suit that will end, or make so outrageously expensive, gasoline in Minnesota that we will have to abandon cars and walk or bike.
The suit was filed last week in Ramsey County against the American Petroleum Institute, two Exxon Mobil Corporations, Koch Industries, Inc., and two Flint Hills Resources Corporations. The suit alleges that Minnesota climate change is due to “the deception that Defendants orchestrated and executed with disturbing success.” The suit states that “the six largest oil and gas companies reported an excess of $55 billion in combined profits in 2019 alone. Just these six companies have generated $3.4 trillion in profits since 1990.”
It is likely that this suit will be successful and a judgment will be awarded the state, possibly including the requested “Order Exxon/Mobil and Koch to disgorge all profits made as a result of their unlawful conduct.” That may be a trillion dollar windfall for the State of Minnesota, but gasoline prices will skyrocket, hurting all consumers especially “people living in poverty and people of color.” The suit claims these people to be most devastated by climate change, where from 1951 to 2016 “Statewide, temperatures have increased 1 Deg to 3 Deg.”
Stephen Merriman
Golden Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.