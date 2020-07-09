To the Editor:

The most blatant affront to all Minnesota citizens has been launched by Keith Ellison. After investing over a billion dollars in improvements at the Pine Bend site, oil companies have been hit by a suit that will end, or make so outrageously expensive, gasoline in Minnesota that we will have to abandon cars and walk or bike.

The suit was filed last week in Ramsey County against the American Petroleum Institute, two Exxon Mobil Corporations, Koch Industries, Inc., and two Flint Hills Resources Corporations. The suit alleges that Minnesota climate change is due to “the deception that Defendants orchestrated and executed with disturbing success.” The suit states that “the six largest oil and gas companies reported an excess of $55 billion in combined profits in 2019 alone. Just these six companies have generated $3.4 trillion in profits since 1990.”

It is likely that this suit will be successful and a judgment will be awarded the state, possibly including the requested “Order Exxon/Mobil and Koch to disgorge all profits made as a result of their unlawful conduct.” That may be a trillion dollar windfall for the State of Minnesota, but gasoline prices will skyrocket, hurting all consumers especially “people living in poverty and people of color.” The suit claims these people to be most devastated by climate change, where from 1951 to 2016 “Statewide, temperatures have increased 1 Deg to 3 Deg.”

Stephen Merriman

Golden Valley

