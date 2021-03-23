To the Editor:
After reading Mayor Elliot’s pleas for help and the letter from our former Mayor Kragness, I’d like to suggest we aim for some middle ground. Times change and issues facing Brooklyn Center can be complicated and apparently overwhelming for the mayor. If the person in the role of our mayor needs assistance, I wonder if we could find funding for a part-time person, hired by the city manager, under $24,000, on a one-year trial basis, supporting the mayor and all members of the council.
Duties for this position would need to be clarified. Perhaps that person could attend the meetings that Mr. Elliot doesn’t have time for, as well as provide research on critical issues coming before the council. As written, much of this proposal seems to be more of a glorified aide for the mayor. How this position fits in with the city manager’s role would also need to be determined. This position could provide learning experience (rather like an internship) of the city systems and protocols that are part of first-ring suburbs.
Having said that, I would like to remind the council to look around. The residents of Brooklyn Center have been hit hard, not only by the economy, but by COVID concerns. Families are living in uncertain times, dealing with loss of jobs, “temporary” furloughs and dwindling child care access due to COVID. Many most likely will see the addition of city staff as an extravagant expense while they struggle to put food on the table.
The current mayor and council members understood and accepted these positions, well aware of definite time commitment. Future discussions may include more clarification of time and salary.
Johanna Mills
Brooklyn Center
