In October, route 705 bus service was cut in half, including the complete elimination of the 705B branch that served Douglas Drive, and also served the Golden Valley Road and Medicine Lake Road segments between Winnetka Avenue and Douglas Drive.
As a consequence, I have to walk 1.5 miles (30 minutes) to use the remaining branch of the 705. That’s a 1.5-mile walk to catch a bus that now runs only every two hours (formerly it ran hourly), and only on weekdays and early evenings.
Currently, the 705 now runs along most of Winnetka from south of I-394 all the way north to Modern Road (just south of I-94) and then on West Broadway to the Brooklyn Park Walmart Supercenter at 8000 Lakeland Boulevard.
Another route, the 755, provides limited commute-hours-only service to part of Douglas Drive and Winnetka Avenues — only two hours in the morning before 7:30 a.m., and two hours in the afternoon. That’s not enough time to shop unless one is willing to go in the morning and wait for the first afternoon bus around 3:30 p.m. to get back home. If one takes the first afternoon bus and leaves on the last afternoon bus, one has a maximum of about one hour to shop or run an errand.
On Dec. 3, route 755 is being cut from nine round trips to six round trips. This is among many other system-wide cuts being made on Dec. 3.
The problem is a shortage of bus drivers. Besides the schedule cuts, there have been numerous same-day cancellations of trips, seriously reducing the service’s reliability. This is pushing people to get cars who have tried to avoid doing that, just the opposite of what we need to be doing to meet climate goals.
