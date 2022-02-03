The quote “The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior” has been attributed to everyone from Mark Twain to Dr. Phil. But whomever first said it, that sums up the Met Council. Their essential argument for the Blue Line, as reported Jan. 27 in the Sun Post, is “Trust us, we have your best interests in mind.”
Past behavior argues otherwise. As recently as Jan. 22, the Star Tribune reported that the Southwest light rail tunnel through the Kenilworth corridor does not have a permit from the Minneapolis Park Board to close Cedar Lake Parkway until the end of the year. Also, the tunnel under the parkway that necessitates the closure is 20 feet under the water table. Who knew there’d be underground water less than 100 yards from a major city lake?
Now, the most expensive project in Minnesota history at $1.8 billion is now projected at $2.75 billion. KARE 11 also reported on Jan. 27 that the Met Council has already approved $210 million in contingency funds for the Green Line Extension that won’t likely open until 2027.
I have followed the Blue Line debate since the Met Council proposed putting it through Golden Valley, where their plans neglected to work out a prior deal with BNSF railroad, owned by Warren Buffett and not subject to eminent domain. What could go wrong in those negotiations? It was all pie in the sky. They led us on for years with this fantasy. All down the line (pun intended) the lack of foresight and sound planning is astonishing. But why should they care when any sloppy thinking or carelessness on their part will, in the end, be paid for by an increase in property taxes?
Given their record of past behavior, I wouldn’t hire them to put a deck on my house.
