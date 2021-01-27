letter graphic

To the Editor:

The image of the Crystal mayor not wearing a mask was deeply disturbing, disappointing and despicable.

Shame on him!

I wish disclosure of party affiliation was a requirement when campaigning for mayor and City Council seats. I am guessing the Libertarian candidates would not have been elected or re-elected.

Please follow the Minnesota mandates and mask up.

It would be refreshing to see all elected officials show respect for their governor and fellow citizens.

Jean Forrey

Crystal

