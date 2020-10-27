To the Editor:
In his farewell address, America’s first president famously warned of the threat that political parties present to the popular sovereignty of a nation.
224 years after Washington’s farewell address, we are living in the world he cautioned us about. From Garland to Barrett, we have seen Supreme Court hearings become afflicted with red and blue shades of this political pox. The majority party doesn’t even give hearings to bills they dislike as a common practice these days. In spite of all this, there is one bastion of government I’ve seen resist the temptation of partisan infighting: the New Hope City Council.
“We don’t have party affiliations on the council,” Mayor Hemken told me after first meeting me and indulging the questions of a young man interested in government. “We get more work done that way.”
“Also, call me Kathi,” she added with a smile.
I recall marveling at the parallel she had unknowingly drawn between herself and Washington with that principled statement. While Congress decays with indecision, New Hope’s City Council has run like a purring engine since 2009. It is no coincidence that Mayor Hemken was elected that year. She has made it her duty to empower our city staff to perform with distinction, because she knows they are the gears that keep the engine running. She has brought in new businesses, even ensuring that New Hope played host to the first Hy-Vee to open in the Twin Cities metro, rejuvenating our local economy. She was elected in the middle of a recession and rose to the task. Now, a recession looms over the horizon once more. She has proven herself to be a leader that can weather the storms of economic turmoil and lead us to a more prosperous place.
While I may yet be a young man, I am voting with my eyes toward the future this year. That future burns brightest with Kathi earning another term as Mayor of New Hope.
I hope you will join me in voting for her.
