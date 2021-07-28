To the Editor:
It’s funny how some things work out. Regarding the Blue Line Extension project, maybe we are missing the point. All that hassle with the railroad (whose initials will remain uninitialized) may have pointed out what is really at stake if we care to learn from it.
Buses use the roadways, as do cars, motorcycles and even bicycles if they don’t have an exclusive pathway. And that is the keyword, exclusive. Nothing runs on railway tracks but trains. So what we may be truly deciding now and what Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park may really want, whether they see it or not, is an exclusive, mass transit right-of -way.
If you don’t like light rail because it is what it is right now, wait a while. Something will come along that will be more energy efficient and cost effective. In the meantime, perhaps it’s time to get real and understand that the private automobile’s days are numbered. Electric cars may offer a temporary fix, but the internal combustion engine will become outrageously expensive due to increasing scarcity of fossil fuels in the not-too-distant decades.
For those of us that don’t need to read tea leaves, don’t need to be burned out by wildfire or don’t need to watch our neighborhoods silt in from once-in-a-century floods every few years, it’s pretty obvious times are a changin’. And for those of us who can’t afford joy rides into outer space, not necessarily for the better.
So what can we do about it? We can get behind the light rail Blue Line extension and insist upon a mass transit corridor through our fair cities.
Mass transit will become the new normal. Whether we are prepared for that or not is the only question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.