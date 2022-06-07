To the editor:

Voting citizens of Brooklyn Center, the election filing days are over.

I have never seen such a large number of names to be included in your choice, five for mayor and nine for city council.

This shows how unhappy we are in Brooklyn Center, things have to change with the new election.

Because there are so many candidates, there will be a primary vote in August, bringing the numbers down. Then November is the main election.

So many to choose from, I looked them up on my computer, some were not on there at all, which to me says not involved in social or city.

Others had a little or a lot, still a choice for each of us to make. There should be information sent to us by each candidate, so study well and pick the best for our city.

Looking forward to exciting times for BC.

Myrna Kragness Kauth

Brooklyn Center

Editor’s note: Myrna Kragness Kauth was Mayor of Brooklyn Center from 1995 to 2006.

