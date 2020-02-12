To the Editor:
Thank you, Golden Valley Library community, for the opportunity to serve as “your” librarian for the past 20 years. It’s been a privilege to encourage your child’s (or grandchild’s) early literacy skills and getting them ready to read – which is still the best indicator of how well they will do in school.
In the two decades I watched your child learn and grow, I never got tired of hearing:
1. “My kid loves reading ‘cause of you!”
2. “How old do I have to be to volunteer?”
3. “When are you going to do that chemists/read to a dog/dump truck program again?”
4. “Tell Mary what you are reading!”
I deeply appreciate your enthusiasm and commitment, in promoting and demonstrating the love of reading and the joy of learning in our community.
In gratitude,
Mary Steinbicker
Former Youth Services Librarian, Golden Valley Library
