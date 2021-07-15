To the Editor:

I really can’t get excited about the new bike lane striping added to Golden Valley Road like others (you can already legally ride on the sidewalks in this city), when what is really needed is street lighting on Golden Valley Road through the golf course.

It is probably the most heavily used road in the city for pedestrians and bicyclists, including a lot of elderly persons, and yet it is utterly pitch black trying to traverse through there at night. Even some solar powered, low-voltage LED lighting would be a massive improvement.

