To the Editor:
When our kids were young, they liked to tunnel in the snow. The three kids across the street from us are no different and spend hours building slides, forts and tunnels. Their dad shoveled piles of snow for them, and I snowblowed another pile in the boulevard in front of our house. They had a blast.
After several more snow falls, the city moved snow with its front-end loader back from the intersection. Shortly thereafter, the ambitious kids had dug a tunnel through that pile and moved on to build snow block walls. I guess my little neighbors are putting Robbinsdale taxes to good use.
On Feb. 6, around 4:05 p.m., I looked out our window and noticed a light developing in the tunnel. As Jan and I watched, it got brighter and brighter, then dimmed and disappeared by 4:25 p.m. We were amazed that the kids had dug the tunnel at a spot that the sun’s ray could shine through, as the earth rotated in its position on that day. I was able to get my first picture close to the brightest moment.
Could it be that the kids have the same knowledge as the ancient Mayans? Their fortresses were built so the sun’s rays would shine through the corner openings of the fortress during the solar equinoxes. The next day, some of our neighbors, along with the three little construction geniuses gathered between 4 and 4:30 p.m. in sub-zero weather to witness a replay of the event and enjoy hot apple cider. It was cloudy, so the occasion was uneventful, but we enjoyed visiting.
On Feb. 8 at the optimum time, the kids, their parents, and I were able to witness the “light in the tunnel” and have the little squirts pose by their masterpiece.
I hope we can all see the “light at the end of the tunnel,” as it relates to this pandemic, very soon.
